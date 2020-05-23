New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 72,368 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co were worth $9,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.50. W. R. Grace & Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $421.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.77 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 68.38% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

In related news, CEO Force Andrew Hudson La III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.37 per share, with a total value of $231,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,705.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth C. Brown purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.21 per share, for a total transaction of $102,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,557.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on W. R. Grace & Co from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Grace & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

