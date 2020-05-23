New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 110,945 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110,945 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Credicorp worth $10,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BAP. ValuEngine upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Banco Santander upgraded Credicorp to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America cut Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Santander upgraded Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Credicorp stock opened at $132.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $118.00 and a 52-week high of $240.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $8.4998 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.33%.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.