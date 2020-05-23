Arizona State Retirement System Sells 30,235 Shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,235 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,498,000 after buying an additional 69,815 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,322,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sanmina by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23,434 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SANM opened at $26.42 on Friday. Sanmina Corp has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.23). Sanmina had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sanmina Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Sanmina from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra decreased their target price on Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $32.67.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $25,216.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

