New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.39 Million Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Bruker worth $10,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 80.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,716,000 after acquiring an additional 543,159 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter worth about $907,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Bruker by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 167,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter worth about $2,202,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 132.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRKR shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Bruker from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Bruker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bruker from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $41.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average is $45.39.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $599.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.83 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. Analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.19%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

