TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $402,274,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $940,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,736 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $108,417,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $85,023,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,254 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.12.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 33.15%.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
