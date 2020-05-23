Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 12,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EV opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.00. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $51.79.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.55 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

EV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

