Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 21,317 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,317 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 663,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 457,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,462,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,348,000 after acquiring an additional 920,919 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 570,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 32,588 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,936,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,302,000 after acquiring an additional 484,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 99,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,994 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner acquired 15,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 27,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.05.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

