Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sailpoint Technologies were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,228,000 after purchasing an additional 48,139 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,623,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,955 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,601,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,988,000 after purchasing an additional 241,648 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,000,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,813,000 after purchasing an additional 67,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,368,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,121,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,368,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,377,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,000. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIL opened at $22.38 on Friday. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -248.64 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $75.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.65.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

