Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 7,923 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,228,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,160,000 after acquiring an additional 184,913 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 35,019 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher bought 10,000 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $228,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

WRI stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.94 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 67.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.24%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

