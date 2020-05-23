Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 118,204 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wipro were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Wipro in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

WIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

WIT stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.55. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 15.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

