ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $6,923,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MAN shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.61. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.05. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.