Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,147,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $192,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,618.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total value of $8,093,177.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,903,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,423 shares of company stock worth $10,341,620. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FICO. Stephens raised Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $377.00 to $311.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.71.

FICO opened at $389.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.79. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $436.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 89.98% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.