Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Outperform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

HAIN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hain Celestial Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Hain Celestial Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.64.

HAIN opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.99 and a beta of 0.72. Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $31.92.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.56 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 175,000 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $5,108,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,909.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $11,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 680,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,168,921 in the last three months. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $20,450,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at about $17,528,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,169,000 after acquiring an additional 522,795 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 67.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,112,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,888,000 after acquiring an additional 446,568 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,670,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,213,000 after acquiring an additional 314,662 shares during the period.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

