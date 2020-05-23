Pendragon (LON:PDG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Pendragon (LON:PDG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Pendragon from GBX 17 ($0.22) to GBX 8 ($0.11) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of PDG stock opened at GBX 7.78 ($0.10) on Thursday. Pendragon has a 12 month low of GBX 4.02 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 24.55 ($0.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.25. The company has a market cap of $108.61 million and a PE ratio of -0.93.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer company in the United Kingdom and California. It operates through US Motor, Leasing, UK Motor, and Software segments. The company sells new and used motor vehicles of various brands, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Citroen, Dacia, DAF, Ferrari, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, SEAT, Smart, and Vauxhall.

