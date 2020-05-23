Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $49,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,292,000 after buying an additional 82,364 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 175,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after buying an additional 137,129 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BURL. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.96.

BURL stock opened at $202.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $250.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 131.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

