Rhumbline Advisers Has $9.10 Million Holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of ACI Worldwide worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,025.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.35.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACIW. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

