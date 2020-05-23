Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Trading Up 0.7%

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.37 and last traded at $59.78, approximately 13,305 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 449,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.02. The company has a current ratio of 34.91, a quick ratio of 34.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -16.33.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $360,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,925,756.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 167,000 shares of company stock worth $8,061,958 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after buying an additional 276,483 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $9,504,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 44,962 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

