QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the April 30th total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on QAD from $43.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on QAD from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other QAD news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $110,124.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,075,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $149,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,236,945 shares in the company, valued at $210,915,122.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,989 shares of company stock worth $2,757,777. Insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in QAD during the first quarter worth $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in QAD by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in QAD during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in QAD by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in QAD by 37.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. QAD has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average is $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.54 and a beta of 1.01.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). QAD had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that QAD will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.71%.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

