Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,493 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $10,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 707,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 95,602 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $5,142,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Altice USA by 1,019.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 650,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after acquiring an additional 592,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in Altice USA by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 285,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 24,639 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. Altice USA Inc has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATUS shares. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.68.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $53,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,406,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

