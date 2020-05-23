Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 531,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WYND. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at $3,811,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reduced their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $73.00 to $44.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $65.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYND stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($1.48). Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

