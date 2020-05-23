J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,264 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, China International Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,436.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,278.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,975.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,220.38 billion, a PE ratio of 116.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

