Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Sells 41 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.4% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $148,849,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,436.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,278.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1,975.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1,220.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

