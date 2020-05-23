Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $6.30 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 5,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,507,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 3,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,342,377,000 after purchasing an additional 129,488 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,436.88 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,278.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1,975.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,220.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.