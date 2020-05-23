GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,076 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GATX were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,474,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in GATX in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,647,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,773,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,956,000 after acquiring an additional 129,735 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GATX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. GATX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.06. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.25.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.20 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

