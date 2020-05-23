Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases 273 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.7% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,525.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,278.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,975.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,220.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

