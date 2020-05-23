Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases 273 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.7% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,525.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,278.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,975.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,220.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34.
AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.
In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
