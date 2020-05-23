Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,436.88 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,220.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.43, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,278.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,975.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

