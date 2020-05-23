M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Acquires 1,610 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.2% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,436.88 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,278.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,975.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,220.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.43, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

