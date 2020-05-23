Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Cut by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $639,204,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $2,436.88 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45. The company has a market cap of $1,220.38 billion, a PE ratio of 116.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,278.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,975.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,550.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

