Rudd International Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on May 23rd, 2020

Rudd International Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Rudd International Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,525.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,278.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1,975.00. The company has a market cap of $1,220.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.43, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

