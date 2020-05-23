Arizona State Retirement System Acquires Shares of 6,204 Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

IRTC opened at $126.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.93 and a 200 day moving average of $83.23. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.38. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $56.24 and a 12 month high of $136.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.99%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Irhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $64,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,418.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $337,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,543,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,090 shares of company stock valued at $17,353,844. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.71.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

