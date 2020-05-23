Family Management Corp Acquires 52 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Family Management Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.0% of Family Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.
AMZN stock opened at $2,436.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,278.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,975.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,220.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rowe upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
