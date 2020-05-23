Jennison Associates LLC Buys 129,488 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,740,074 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,488 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 6.5% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.55% of Amazon.com worth $5,342,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,220.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,525.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,278.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,975.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.