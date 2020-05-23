Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 6,834 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,417.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.3% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $148,849,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,220.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.43, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,278.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,975.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

