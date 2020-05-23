Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 6,834 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,417.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.3% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $148,849,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMZN opened at $2,436.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,220.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.43, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,278.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,975.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,525.45.
In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
Featured Article: Portfolio Manager
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.