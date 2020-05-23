State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Anixter International were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXE. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Anixter International during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Anixter International during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Anixter International by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Anixter International by 2,201.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Anixter International during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AXE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Shares of NYSE AXE opened at $93.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.28 and its 200-day moving average is $91.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.41. Anixter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $99.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anixter International Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anixter International Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

