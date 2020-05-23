Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,041 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 249.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 316.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 341.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period.

ANGL stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $30.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44.

