Arizona State Retirement System Has $478,000 Position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,408 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,950 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. Associated Banc Corp has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $305.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James raised Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

In related news, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $87,650.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,170 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

