State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $512,000 Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $41,828.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $395,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $737,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,346,436 shares in the company, valued at $115,910,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,431 shares of company stock worth $1,558,692. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDP stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $38.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.23.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.19). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

