Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Stake Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.93% of Penumbra worth $52,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Penumbra by 18.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter worth $88,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.43.

In related news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total transaction of $1,850,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,761,716.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.67, for a total value of $1,501,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,348 shares of company stock worth $8,718,430. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEN opened at $176.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 5.15. Penumbra Inc has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $194.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.07 and its 200-day moving average is $168.88.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.28 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 7.04%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

