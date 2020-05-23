Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,844 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NuVasive were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in NuVasive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $79.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

NuVasive stock opened at $63.66 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.73.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $259.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

