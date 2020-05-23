Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 262,358 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 816,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 262,358 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.04% of Itron worth $45,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Itron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Itron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Itron by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.83 million. Itron had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 663 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $53,139.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $661,397.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,014. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

