Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,616,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,826 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sirius XM were worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,828,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,765 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,007,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,196,000 after purchasing an additional 645,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $93,148,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,716,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 515,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.93.

Sirius XM stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

