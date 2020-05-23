Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,093 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nielsen were worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Nielsen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Nielsen by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 30,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of NLSN opened at $13.59 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a positive return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NLSN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Nielsen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In related news, CEO David W. Kenny acquired 55,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,632.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,856,719.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.