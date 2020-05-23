Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,515 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.46% of WP Carey worth $46,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WP Carey news, Director Christopher Niehaus acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,340.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Flanagan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,785 shares of company stock worth $1,085,538. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $61.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.96. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.38%. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

