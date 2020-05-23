Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of Universal Forest Products worth $8,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In related news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.59%.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

