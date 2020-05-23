Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,763,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,881 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $47,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 18,948 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after buying an additional 17,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEG. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

