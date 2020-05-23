Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 117.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Mosaic by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 506,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 363,932 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bruce M. Bodine acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $68,420.00. Also, Director Oscar Bernardes acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Insiders acquired 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $11.55 on Friday. Mosaic Co has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mosaic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mosaic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Mosaic from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

