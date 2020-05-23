Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,000 Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Wendys were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Wendys by 30.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,465 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Wendys during the first quarter worth about $129,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Wendys by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Wendys by 192.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 394,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 259,616 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in Wendys by 6.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wendys news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 167,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $3,577,438.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,451.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $1,443,695.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 538,342 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Wendys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. Wendys Co has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

Wendys Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

