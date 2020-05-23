Fifth Third Bancorp Has $50,000 Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBRL shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.80.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, Director Carl T. Berquist purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,239.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $102.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.47. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

