10,000 Shares in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of Chembio Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 991,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 375,874 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 20.7% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 197,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 33,920 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CEMI shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on Chembio Diagnostics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chembio Diagnostics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Chembio Diagnostics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chembio Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

CEMI opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. Chembio Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 48.02% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%. The business had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

