Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Craig R. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OHI opened at $29.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.